Campos-Garzón P, Sevil-Serrano J, García-Hermoso A, Chillón P, Barranco-Ruiz Y. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37497601
OBJECTIVE: To analyze the contribution of active commuting to and from school (ACS) to device-measured light physical activity (LPA) and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) levels in young people aged 6 to 18 years old, as well as, in both trip directions (i.e., home-school, school-home).
health promotion; youth; physical activity; accelerometer; active transport; school