SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Campos-Garzón P, Sevil-Serrano J, García-Hermoso A, Chillón P, Barranco-Ruiz Y. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sms.14450

PMID

37497601

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the contribution of active commuting to and from school (ACS) to device-measured light physical activity (LPA) and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) levels in young people aged 6 to 18 years old, as well as, in both trip directions (i.e., home-school, school-home).

METHODS: This systematic review was conducted according to the PRISMA statement, and five different databases were used for the systematic search (PubMed, Web of Science, SPORTdiscuss, Cochrane Library, and National Transportation Library) using PECO strategy.

RESULTS: A total of 14 studies met all the eligibility criteria, which compile 7127 participants. The overall ACS weighted LPA was 19.55 min (95% CI: 3.84-35.26; I(2)  = 99.9%, p < 0.001) and 68.74 min (95% CI: 6.09-131.39; z = 2.15, p = 0.030) during the home-school and school-home trips, respectively. For MVPA, the overall ACS weighted MVPA was 8.98 min (95% CI: 5.33-12.62; I(2) = 99.95%, p < 0.001) during the home-school trip and 20.07 min (95% CI: 13.62-26.53; I(2)  = 99.62%, p < 0.001) during the school-home trip.

CONCLUSION: ACS may contribute about 48% of the PA recommendations in young people on school days if both trip directions are actively performed. Therefore, future studies aimed at increasing daily PA levels in young population should focus on promoting students' ACS.

PROSPERO registration number: CRD42020162004A.

SR2S


Language: en

Keywords

health promotion; youth; physical activity; accelerometer; active transport; school

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print