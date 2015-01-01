Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the contribution of active commuting to and from school (ACS) to device-measured light physical activity (LPA) and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) levels in young people aged 6 to 18 years old, as well as, in both trip directions (i.e., home-school, school-home).



METHODS: This systematic review was conducted according to the PRISMA statement, and five different databases were used for the systematic search (PubMed, Web of Science, SPORTdiscuss, Cochrane Library, and National Transportation Library) using PECO strategy.



RESULTS: A total of 14 studies met all the eligibility criteria, which compile 7127 participants. The overall ACS weighted LPA was 19.55 min (95% CI: 3.84-35.26; I(2) = 99.9%, p < 0.001) and 68.74 min (95% CI: 6.09-131.39; z = 2.15, p = 0.030) during the home-school and school-home trips, respectively. For MVPA, the overall ACS weighted MVPA was 8.98 min (95% CI: 5.33-12.62; I(2) = 99.95%, p < 0.001) during the home-school trip and 20.07 min (95% CI: 13.62-26.53; I(2) = 99.62%, p < 0.001) during the school-home trip.



CONCLUSION: ACS may contribute about 48% of the PA recommendations in young people on school days if both trip directions are actively performed. Therefore, future studies aimed at increasing daily PA levels in young population should focus on promoting students' ACS.



PROSPERO registration number: CRD42020162004A.



SR2S

