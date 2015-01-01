Abstract

There are two primary threats to the brain after concussion. The first is a buildup of neurotoxic proteins in the brain. The second, a partial consequence of the first, is a sustained neuroinflammatory response that may lead to central sensitization and the development of persistent post-concussive symptoms. These threats make neurotoxin clearance a high clinical priority in the acute period after injury. The glymphatic system is the brain's primary mechanism for clearing neurotoxic waste. The glymphatic system is intimately tied to the sleep cycle and circadian dynamics. However, glymphatic dysfunction and sleep disturbances are nearly ubiquitous in the acute period after concussion injury. Because of this, sleep optimization via circadian therapy is a time-sensitive and critical tool in acute concussion management.

