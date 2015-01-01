Abstract

As many as five million seniors experience elder abuse every year in the United States. In addition to physical abuse, seniors are vulnerable to becoming victims of financial fraud. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that more than 92,000 seniors were defrauded to the tune of $1.7 billion in 2021. The financial loss and number of victims is likely higher, as many victims do not report these crimes. The states and federal government have passed laws and appropriated resources to help prevent elder abuse, stop it when it occurs, and identify and punish abusers.

