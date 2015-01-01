Abstract

Elder abuse encompasses many types of abuse, including physical, sexual, emotional, neglect, and financial abuse. Abuse, including neglect and exploitation, is experienced by about 1 in 10 people aged 60 and older who live at home.(1) However, this is likely an underestimation. Non-fatal injury reporting is limited to those collected from emergency department visits only, and under-reporting of abuse.(1,4,15) It has been reported that only 1 in 24 cases of elder abuse are actually reported to authorities.⁴ Elder abuse is often perpetrated by the family members, caregivers, financial advisors, or other individuals trusted by the older person. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been stay-at-home orders enacted throughout the country, confining older adults to their homes, potentially increasing their risk. These stay-at-home orders have also decreased social interactions, and social isolation is a known risk factor for elder abuse. During the pandemic, many visits to physicians have been canceled, delayed, or moved to telehealth; however, visits to pharmacies remained essential. Pharmacists are mandated reporters and are able to identify potential misuse of medications and physical and emotional abuse, and neglect. The discussion highlights the continued importance of the role of pharmacists in preventing and reporting elder abuse though discussion of a patient case.

Language: en