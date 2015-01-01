Abstract

As much as most health professionals would wish otherwise, elder abuse is everywhere. The forms it takes, the setting in which it happens, and the outcomes from the abuse might vary, but this pressing concern affects older people worldwide, is under-reported, and probably underestimated as a public health issue. As the global population ages, many health issues for older people have indeed become significant new concerns, but just as important as challenges in the medical sphere are the problems that arise at the intersection of medical care and social services.

Language: en