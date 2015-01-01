Abstract

Was to conduct the epidemiological analysis of juveniles' deaths by hanging, registered in the Bureau of Forensic Medical Expertise, Moscow for 2017-2021 years. The number of incidents equal 61 was revealed (2.65% of whole hanging incidents for the researched period). The amount of hanging deaths among juveniles and their percent in the total quantity of deaths from this type of strangulated asphyxia increased in 2017, 2018 and 2019 years to 8 (1.6%), 15 (3.1%) and 18 (3.6%) incidents respectively; decreased in 2020 year to 7 (1.7%) incidents and increased again in 2021 year to 13 (3.0%) incidents. Juveniles died by hanging were mostly male (73.8%) aged from 15 to 18 years (63.9%). The median age for girls was 16 years (IQR 15.0-16.75) and for boys 15 years (IQR 13.0-16.5). Most of juveniles' corps were found in their place of residence: in apartments or residential houses (the whole number was 49 or 80.4%). Generally, juvenile hanging occurred between November and January (36.1% of all incidents) and in April (11.5%); less frequently were in February (1.6%), June and July (9.8%). Alcohol was found in blood of 18.2% juveniles aged from 15 to 18.



Проведение эпидемиологического анализа случаев смерти несовершеннолетних от повешения, зарегистрированных в Бюро судебно-медицинской экспертизы г. Москвы за 2017--2021 гг. Выявлен 61 (2,65% от общего числа всех случаев повешения за исследуемый период) случай. Количество смертей от повешения среди несовершеннолетних и их доля в общей структуре смертности от данного вида странгуляционной асфиксии увеличивались в 2017, 2018 и 2019 гг., составив 8 (1,6%), 15 (3,1%) и 18 (3,6%) случаев соответственно; снижались в 2020 г., составив 7 (1,7%) случаев, и снова возросли в 2021 г. до 13 (3,0%) случаев. Несовершеннолетние, погибшие от повешения, чаще всего были лицами мужского пола (73,8%) и находились в возрастной группе от 15 до 18 лет (63,9%). Медианный возраст девушек составил 16 лет (IQR 15,0--16,75), юношей -- 15 лет (IQR 13,0--16,5). Большинство трупов несовершеннолетних были обнаружены в месте их проживания: в квартирах или жилых домах (всего 49 (80,4%)). Чаще всего повешения у несовершеннолетних происходили в период с ноября по январь (36,1% всех случаев) и в апреле (11,5%); реже всего -- в феврале (1,6%), июне и июле (9,8%). У 18,2% несовершеннолетних в возрасте 15--18 лет был обнаружен алкоголь в крови.

Language: ru