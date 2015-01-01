Abstract

Was to identify the cerebral areas, which demonstrate the most significant structural changes and damaged functional activity in patients with suicidal behavior. The original studies, presented in PubMed database, were used to analyze the literature. Additional literature in the form of atlases, review articles and publications, written in related spheres, was used to interpret the results. The study identified the 69 cerebral regions, demonstrating significant changes and the structures with the most significant deviations among them were selected. The regions of cerebral grey matter, in particular basal ganglia (structures of striatum and limbic system), as well as selected regions of cerebral cortex, specifically frontal, insularis, singulate and parietal mostly were included in the list. The decrease in grey matter volume, changes of neuronal and glial density, special patterns of activity and variations of functional association with other cerebral regions are described within mentioned structures. The literature review found that there was a lack of postmortem examinations in suicidal cases. Advanced study of the described structures is required in cases of completed suicide using new research methods.



Выявить области головного мозга, которые демонстрируют наиболее выраженные структурные изменения и нарушения функциональной активности у лиц с суицидальным поведением. Для анализа литературы были использованы оригинальные исследования, представленные в базе данных PubMed. Для интерпретации результатов использовали дополнительную литературу в виде атласов, обзорных статей и работ, написанных в смежных областях. В ходе изучения темы было выявлено 69 областей головного мозга, продемонстрировавших явные изменения; из них отобрали структуры с наиболее значительными отклонениями характеристик от нормы. В большей мере в перечень вошли области серого вещества -- подкорковые ядра (структуры полосатого тела, лимбической системы), а также отдельные области коры мозга, а именно лобной, островковой, поясной, теменной. В пределах отмеченных структур описаны уменьшение объема серого вещества, изменение нейрональной и глиальной плотности, особые паттерны активности и изменения функциональной связанности с другими областями головного мозга. В ходе проведения обзора литературы было выявлено недостаточное количество исследований, проведенных на аутопсийном материале в случаях самоубийств. Требуется углубленное изучение описанных структур в случаях завершенного суицида с применением новых методов исследования.

Language: ru