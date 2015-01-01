|
Kislov MA, Prikhod'ko AN, Trusova DS, Zhiganova MS, Morozova AY, Pigolkin YI. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2023; 66(4): 67-72.
Морфофункциональные изменения головного мозга, связанные с развитием суицидального поведения
37496486
Was to identify the cerebral areas, which demonstrate the most significant structural changes and damaged functional activity in patients with suicidal behavior. The original studies, presented in PubMed database, were used to analyze the literature. Additional literature in the form of atlases, review articles and publications, written in related spheres, was used to interpret the results. The study identified the 69 cerebral regions, demonstrating significant changes and the structures with the most significant deviations among them were selected. The regions of cerebral grey matter, in particular basal ganglia (structures of striatum and limbic system), as well as selected regions of cerebral cortex, specifically frontal, insularis, singulate and parietal mostly were included in the list. The decrease in grey matter volume, changes of neuronal and glial density, special patterns of activity and variations of functional association with other cerebral regions are described within mentioned structures. The literature review found that there was a lack of postmortem examinations in suicidal cases. Advanced study of the described structures is required in cases of completed suicide using new research methods.
Language: ru
Humans; *Suicidal Ideation; suicidal behavior; *Magnetic Resonance Imaging/methods; cerebellum; Cerebral Cortex; morphofunctional and functional changes