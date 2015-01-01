CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
DeKeseredy WS. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37499234
Abstract
Diana Scully intellectually, politically, and personally touched the lives of many people. Though she has left this world, her ground-breaking sexual assault research continues to influence many feminist scholars who examine various types of violence against women. This article points to some of her most noteworthy contributions to the field.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual assault; Diana Scully; feminism; sociology