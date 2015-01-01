SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

DeKeseredy WS. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231190900

37499234

Diana Scully intellectually, politically, and personally touched the lives of many people. Though she has left this world, her ground-breaking sexual assault research continues to influence many feminist scholars who examine various types of violence against women. This article points to some of her most noteworthy contributions to the field.


Language: en

sexual assault; Diana Scully; feminism; sociology

