Citation
Juncar RI, Tent PA, Harangus A, Juncar M. Acta Clin. Croat. 2022; 61(3): 412-420.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37492356
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Knowing the severity of a pathology in a population helps to both establish a rapid diagnosis and to prepare medical staff to provide adequate and complete treatment. The aim of this study was to determine the patterns of maxillofacial fractures and their associated soft tissue injuries in order to identify the specific types of maxillofacial fractures with the highest incidence of associated soft tissue injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Retrospective Studies; trauma; *Lacerations; *Skull Fractures/epidemiology; *Soft Tissue Injuries/epidemiology; *Zygomatic Fractures/epidemiology; facial fractures; facial trauma; maxillo-facial fractures; soft tissue injuries