Abstract

For the first time in 52 years, an American professional football player (Damar Hamlin) collapsed in cardiac arrest during a game, viewed in real-time on national television. The cause of this profound event was commotio cordis, that is, blunt non-penetrating chest blow-initiated ventricular fibrillation triggered by physical contact not considered unusual for football. The athlete survived because of timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation provided by first responders organized by the National Football League. Commotio cordis, albeit rare, was most prominently identified initially in competitive and also recreational sports participants. More recently it became apparent that similar events could occur in almost any circumstance involving a chest blow, such as during everyday activities around the home and with innocent play. The determinant of a commotio cordis event is a blow over the heart in a narrow vulnerable electrical window during dispersion of repolarization. Survival from these events has increased substantially to >60% due to enhanced recognition and prompt resuscitation/defibrillation. In conclusion, in this commentary, we take a timely opportunity to describe in detail the relevant demographics, mechanism/pathophysiology, and clinical course of commotio cordis.

