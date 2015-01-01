Abstract

BACKGROUND: Owing to different social background factor in Yunnan-Myanmar Chinese border region, stressful working environment may lead to extra psychological burden among nurse staff in China. However, the prevalence of workplace violence and its effect on psychological characteristics among nurse staff are still unclear. This study aims to explore the effect of workplace violence against psychological health among nurse staff from Yunnan-Myanmar Chinese border region.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted among 18 local governmental hospitals in Dehong districts. Participants were 1,774 nurses. Psychosocial characteristics were screened by sleep quality, the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire for depressive symptoms, the generalized anxiety disorder-7 for anxiety symptoms, the Connor Davidson Resilience Scale - 10 item for resilience, the multidimensional scale of perceived social support for social support, the Chinese version of Work place Violence Scale for workplace violence. Propensity score matching and multivariate linear regression were applied to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The nurse staff with workplace violence have a higher risk of bad sleep quality (b = -0.883, 95%CI = [-1.171, -0.595]), anxiety symptoms (b = 2.531, 95%CI = [2.031, 3.031]) and depressive symptoms (b = 3.227, 95%CI = [2.635, 3.819]), loneliness (b = 0.683, 95%CI = [0.503, 0.863]), perceived cognitive deficits (b = 1.629, 95%CI = [1.131, 2.127]), poor resilience (b = -2.012, 95%CI = [-2.963, -1.061]), and poor social support (b = -5.659, 95%CI = [-7.307, -4.011]).



CONCLUSIONS: Preventing workplace violence can improve mental health outcomes significantly among nurse staff, including loneliness, perceived cognitive deficits, anxiety symptoms, depressive symptoms, sleep quality, resilience and social support.

