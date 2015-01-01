|
Rospenda KM, Richman JA, McGinley M, Moilanen KL, Lin T, Johnson TP, Cloninger L, Shannon CA, Hopkins T. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1430.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37495970
BACKGROUND: Research on the impacts of exposure to workplace harassment (WH) is largely cross-sectional, and existing prospective studies generally are between two and five years of follow-up, with the longest US study being 10 years. However, the effects of exposure to WH may persist longer, particularly if exposure has been chronic. This study fills this gap by examining effects of prior exposure to chronic sexual and generalized WH on psychological distress and alcohol misuse over an approximately 25 year study period.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prospective Studies; Mental health; Surveys and Questionnaires; Follow-Up Studies; *Alcoholism/epidemiology; *Mental Health; Alcohol misuse; Generalized workplace harassment; Occupational stress; Sexual harassment; Workplace bullying; Workplace/psychology