Abstract

Recent editorials published in Child Maltreatment bring much needed attention to racism in child maltreatment reporting and investigation. In this commentary, we extend these efforts by responding to Valentino et al., (2012) and addressing prior omissions in our race-related work by explicitly discussing the role of racism in our explanation of key study findings. Together with scholars with expertise in the impact of racism on children and families, this commentary (a) discusses theoretical models of child maltreatment and of the influence of racism on parenting and child development; (b) discusses parental responses to racism in relation to the Valentino et al., (2012) findings; and (c) highlights future research directions.

Language: en