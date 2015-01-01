|
Citation
Speroni J, Fanniff AM, Edgemon JM, Martini V, Haas AL. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2023; 104: e102319.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37494857
Abstract
PURPOSE: Consuming alcohol mixed with energy drinks (AmED) is a high-risk drinking practice. This systematic review examines how AmED use contributes to aggression (physical and sexual), in what role(s) (perpetrator and/or victim), in adolescents and young adult drinkers (age 25 and younger).
Keywords
College students; Systematic review; Aggression; Alcohol mixed with energy drinks; AmED; Sexual aggression and victimization