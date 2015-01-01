Abstract

DESIGN: Cohort study.



STUDY POPULATION: 639 preschool children at baseline (T1) and 429 adolescents at follow-up (T2).



OUTCOME MEASURES: Oral health conditions (untreated dental caries, dental trauma and malocclusion, sense of coherence (SOC), self-perception of dental treatment needs, general and dental bullying.



DATA ANALYSIS: Chi-square test, t-test, structural equation modeling, goodness of fit.



RESULTS: Untreated dental caries and low socioeconomic status impacted the occurrence of both general and dental bullying. SOC and self-perceived dental treatment need were also important factors in the occurrence of bullying.



CONCLUSIONS: The oral health condition that most impacted bullying episodes both directly and indirectly was untreated dental caries. Socioeconomic status was also an important cumulative predictor of the occurrence of episodes of bullying.

Language: en