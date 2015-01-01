|
Citation
Qin KN, Gan X. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1162022.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
37492130
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Although developmental assets have been proven to be enabling factors for both adolescent traditional bullying and internet gaming disorder (IGD), there is a lack of empirical evidence that has investigated the direct relationship between school assets and both of these problematic behaviors concurrently. Based on the positive youth development (PYD) perspective, the present study aimed to explore the relationship between school assets, intentional self-regulation (ISR), self-control, traditional bullying, and IGD among Chinese adolescents.
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Schools; Students; Chinese adolescents; *Bullying; *East Asian People; intentional self-regulation; Internet Addiction Disorder; internet gaming disorder; school assets; self-control; traditional bullying