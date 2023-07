Abstract

BACKGROUND: One of the population groups at higher risk of suicide is that of people who attend mental health institutions.



OBJECTIVE: To know the demographic and clinical characteristics of people admitted for suicidal ideation and suicide attempt to the observation area of a psychiatric hospital in a period of 10 non-consecutive months. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective, descriptive, correlational study. A total of 439 medical records were collected, out of which 62.9% (n = 276) corresponded to women, 36.7% (n = 161) to men and 0.5% (n = 2) to transgender people; age ranged from 17 to 74 years.



RESULTS: The highest incidence of cases was observed between 18 and 25 years of age; the most frequent diagnosis was depressive disorder, and 45.5% (n = 200) of the cases had a suicide attempt. The main method for committing a suicidal act was poisoning by taking various medications, followed by self-inflicted injuries with sharp objects. A positive correlation was found between suicide attempt and self-harm (c² = 1.965, p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight the importance of early identification of risk factors that may contribute to an increase in suicidal behaviors.

Language: en