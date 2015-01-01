Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse, especially when caused by the child's parents or caregivers, can be either physical, psychological, and/or sexual. Pediatric nurses should be able to identify cases of child abuse, provide appropriate care, and address the issue. Nurses' knowledge, attitudes in child abuse are essential in safeguarding the well-being and safety of those children. This study aimed to investigate pediatric nurses' knowledge and attitude about child abuse and actions taken to address such abuse.



METHODS: Seventy pediatric nurses working in one educational hospital in Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia participated in the study. This study followed a quantitative design. A self-administrative questionnaire was distributed to pediatric nurses. A convenience sampling was followed to include the nurses who met the criteria. An adopted validated questionnaire was used for collecting data about nurses' knowledge and attitudes regarding child abuse. The data was analyzed by SPSS with a descriptive analysis, independent t-tests or ANOVA test, and regression analysis.



RESULTS: The descriptive results indicate that participants had adequate knowledge for identifying a child as a probable victim of child abuse. All participants agreed that an important role for nurses in managing and preventing child abuse is present. The study also indicated a favorable attitude of pediatric nurses toward child abuse. Linear regression analysis showed that nurses age between 31 and 40 years were positively associated with nurses' knowledge of child abuse, nurses with fewer years of experience and nurses with experience in dealing with a victim of child abuse had a more favorable attitude.



CONCLUSION: The study concludes that pediatric nurses have adequate knowledge and a positive attitude toward child abuse. Middle age was positively associated with nurses' knowledge of child abuse, while years of experience and experience in dealing with child abuse was inversely associated with nurses' attitude.

Language: en