Abstract

The aim of this questionnaire study is to investigate the impact of life-time experiences of violence on the course and severity of endometriosis at a University Endometriosis Center. It also explores women's attitudes toward medical screening for violence. The questionnaire covered demographic data, medical data, information involving possible experiences of psychological, physical, sexual, and intimate partner violence as well as violence screening in medical care. Questionnaires of 118 participants were analyzed. 41/118 women reported some form of violence (34.8%). These women had a significantly higher risk for severe dysmenorrhea, use of analgesics, and comorbidities in comparison to women without life-time experiences of violence. Statistically significant differences were also found for employment status and impaired working ability. More than 60% of women considered the aspect of violence as important for health. However, only 17.1% of women with experiences of violence recalled being asked about violence by a medical professional. The study results suggest that experiences of violence have a significant impact on the course and severity of endometriosis. The findings highlight the importance of healthcare providers to be aware of the potential impact of violence on women's health, and routine screening for violence in medical care, especially in women with endometriosis.

Language: en