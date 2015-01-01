SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williams CD, Shipman-Lacewell J, Shih SF, Wynn A, de Jesús Elias M, Valrie CR. J. Res. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jora.12877

PMID

37492005

Abstract

The current study examined associations between Black adolescents' (M(age) = 15.55, SD = 1.23) racial discrimination and suicide behaviors (i.e., suicide ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempts), and whether perceived school safety was a protective moderator. Furthermore, we tested gender differences in relations, which were not significant. Racial discrimination predicted greater suicide behaviors, and school safety informed less suicide behaviors. School safety moderated the relation between discrimination and suicide plan, such that at low school safety, discrimination predicted having a suicide plan but was not significant at high school safety. Furthermore, school safety moderated the relation between discrimination and suicide attempts. At low school safety, discrimination predicted more suicide attempts, but was not significant at high school safety.


Language: en

Keywords

school safety; Black/African American adolescents; ethnic/racial discrimination; suicide behaviors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print