Piñeiro B, Spijker JJA, Trias-Llimós S, Blanes Lloréns A, Permanyer I. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2023; fdad133.
37491646
BACKGROUND: Research from various countries has shown increases in alcohol- and drug-related deaths and suicide, known as 'deaths of despair' over recent decades, particularly among low-educated middle-aged individuals. However, little is known about trends in death-of-despair causes in Spain. Therefore, we aim to descriptively examine this among 25-64-year-olds from 1980 to 2019 and by educational attainment for the years 2017-19.
suicide; alcohol; trends; cause mortality; deaths of despair; drugs; educational attainment; premature mortality