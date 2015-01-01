Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the prevalence of opioid use disorder (OUD) and medication treatment for OUD (MOUD) receipt in rural primary care settings and identify characteristics associated with MOUD among patients with OUD.



METHODS: Secondary analyses based on electronic health records of all adult patients who visited 1 of the 6 rural primary care clinic sites from October 2019 to January 2021. Mixed effects logistic regression was conducted to assess MOUD receipt (Y/N) in relation to patient characteristics (eg, demographics, other substance use disorders [SUDs], mental health disorders, and chronic pain) and the number of MOUD prescribers per clinic.



FINDINGS: The prevalence of OUD varied from 0.7% to 8.2% (Mean [SD] = 3.3% [95% CI: 0.4, 6.1]) among 36,762 primary care patients across 6 clinic sites. Among 1,164 patients with OUD, on average 50.1% received MOUD (95% CI: 28.0, 72.3). Patients in clinics with more than 3 MOUD prescribers had more than 3 times the odds of receiving MOUD (OR = 3.42; 95% CI, 1.22-9.62) as those in clinics with fewer than 3 prescribers. MOUD was positively associated with younger age (18-30 [OR = 6.97; 95% CI, 3.37-14.42], 31-64 [OR = 5.03; 95% CI, 2.64-9.57], relative to those 65 and older), having other co-occurring SUDs (OR = 3.77; 95% CI, 2.57-5.52), being male (OR = 1.50; 95% CI, 1.12-2.01), and negatively associated with having chronic pain disorders (OR = 0.69; 95% CI, 0.50-0.94).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of OUD and MOUD are high but vary considerably across rural primary care clinics; primary care MOUD prescribers play a key role on MOUD access in rural settings.

Language: en