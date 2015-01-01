SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Perez-Albeniz A, Lucas-Molina B, Fonseca-Pedrero E. Psicothema 2023; 35(3): 248-258.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)

DOI

10.7334/psicothema2022.325

PMID

37493148

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The scientific literature indicates that people from sexual minorities may be at increased risk for mental health difficulties. Moreover, parental support could play a protective role against poor mental health. The objective of this study was to examine whether a person's sexual orientation was related to a greater risk of mental health problems in a representative sample of adolescents. In addition, the study analyzed the possible moderating effect of parental support in the relationship between sexual orientation and mental health, as also moderated by participant gender.

METHOD: The sample consisted of 1790 secondary-school students. Indicators of emotional and behavioral difficulties, symptoms of depression, psychotic-like experiences, suicidal behavior, well-being, and self-esteem were assessed.

RESULTS: The results indicated significant main effects of gender and sexual orientation. Having a diverse sexual orientation (i.e., lesbian/gay, bisexual and questioning) was related to increased risk of mental health difficulties. Moreover, the results showed a significant interaction effect of gender and sexual orientation on suicidal behavior. Finally, the results showed the moderating effect of parental support and gender in the relationship between sexual orientation and suicidal behavior.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the importance of promoting sexual minority youths' mental health and well-being.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Parents; *Suicidal Ideation; Sexual Behavior/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; Gender Identity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print