Citation
Perez-Albeniz A, Lucas-Molina B, Fonseca-Pedrero E. Psicothema 2023; 35(3): 248-258.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
DOI
PMID
37493148
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The scientific literature indicates that people from sexual minorities may be at increased risk for mental health difficulties. Moreover, parental support could play a protective role against poor mental health. The objective of this study was to examine whether a person's sexual orientation was related to a greater risk of mental health problems in a representative sample of adolescents. In addition, the study analyzed the possible moderating effect of parental support in the relationship between sexual orientation and mental health, as also moderated by participant gender.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Parents; *Suicidal Ideation; Sexual Behavior/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; Gender Identity