Abstract

BACKGROUND: The scientific literature indicates that people from sexual minorities may be at increased risk for mental health difficulties. Moreover, parental support could play a protective role against poor mental health. The objective of this study was to examine whether a person's sexual orientation was related to a greater risk of mental health problems in a representative sample of adolescents. In addition, the study analyzed the possible moderating effect of parental support in the relationship between sexual orientation and mental health, as also moderated by participant gender.



METHOD: The sample consisted of 1790 secondary-school students. Indicators of emotional and behavioral difficulties, symptoms of depression, psychotic-like experiences, suicidal behavior, well-being, and self-esteem were assessed.



RESULTS: The results indicated significant main effects of gender and sexual orientation. Having a diverse sexual orientation (i.e., lesbian/gay, bisexual and questioning) was related to increased risk of mental health difficulties. Moreover, the results showed a significant interaction effect of gender and sexual orientation on suicidal behavior. Finally, the results showed the moderating effect of parental support and gender in the relationship between sexual orientation and suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the importance of promoting sexual minority youths' mental health and well-being.

