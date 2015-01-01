Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traditional concussion symptom scales do not assess function. We piloted a mobile app-based assessment that aims to measure the functional impact of symptoms.



METHODS: Patients with concussion completed the Functional Assessment of Concussion Tool and traditional symptom scales postinjury.



RESULTS: Linear regression assessed the predictive value of the Functional Assessment of Concussion Tool symptom number and function rating compared to scores on 2 traditional symptom scales across 4 symptom domains. The mobile app symptom number predicted scores on traditional symptom scales across domains. The rating score predicted traditional scale scores in 2 domains. The mobile health tool did not predict recovery.



DISCUSSION: This mobile health concussion symptom assessment may measure the functional impact of symptoms, though further study is needed.

