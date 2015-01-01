SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lumetta K, Halama S, Fehr S, Apps J, Thomas D. WMJ Wis. Med. J. 2023; 122(3): 191-195.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Wisconsin Medical Society)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37494650

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traditional concussion symptom scales do not assess function. We piloted a mobile app-based assessment that aims to measure the functional impact of symptoms.

METHODS: Patients with concussion completed the Functional Assessment of Concussion Tool and traditional symptom scales postinjury.

RESULTS: Linear regression assessed the predictive value of the Functional Assessment of Concussion Tool symptom number and function rating compared to scores on 2 traditional symptom scales across 4 symptom domains. The mobile app symptom number predicted scores on traditional symptom scales across domains. The rating score predicted traditional scale scores in 2 domains. The mobile health tool did not predict recovery.

DISCUSSION: This mobile health concussion symptom assessment may measure the functional impact of symptoms, though further study is needed.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; Humans; *Athletic Injuries/diagnosis; *Brain Concussion/diagnosis; Ambulatory Care Facilities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print