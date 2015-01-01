SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Yến-Khanh N. Commun. Public 2022; 7(2): 84-96.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Zhejiang University, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/20570473221094052

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined the Vietnamese online news media discourse of a child abuse incident at a private autism center. Using framing analysis, the study found the news media frame the child abuse dominantly as a professional misconduct. The study detailed how the media's blame was directed to the abusive staff and the uninformed parents, not institutional governance and policy loopholes. The study argued that the Vietnamese media focused on constructing ideologies of parental responsibilization and autonomous citizenship rather than state authorities' accountability.


Language: en
