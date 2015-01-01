CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Lindner M. Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In my response to Costello and Buss' "Why Isn't There More Incel Violence", I address our disagreement over whether the incel movement engages in simulated coalitional bargaining and present an alternative hypothesis regarding suicidal ideation among incels.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Evolutionary Psychology; Involuntary Celibates; Suicide; Violence