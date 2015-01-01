SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lindner M. Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023)

10.1007/s40750-023-00222-1

unavailable

In my response to Costello and Buss' "Why Isn't There More Incel Violence", I address our disagreement over whether the incel movement engages in simulated coalitional bargaining and present an alternative hypothesis regarding suicidal ideation among incels.


Aggression; Evolutionary Psychology; Involuntary Celibates; Suicide; Violence

