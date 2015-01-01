Abstract

Safety has become the primary concern for the air transportation system nowadays primarily due to increasing air traffic throughout the world. Various regulatory bodies have been maintaining enormous amount of aviation accidental data repositories. This past data is highly complex because of its many temporal and geographical components along with multiple variables. To be able to analyze this past data, there is always a need of user friendly and GUI based System. This article has proposed an intelligent vision-based decision-making system for the exploration of past aviation accidents and incidents dataset. The proposed visual query-based model is capable to analyse the major factors like flight phases, human factors, weather conditions and faulty components in particular aircraft models which are responsible for those unsafe events and may claim life of many passengers who are traveling and crew personnels. This model enables the users to express “what” visuals should be created instead of “how” to create them. Various case studies conducted through visual queries have proved that the system will be highly able to improve situational awareness regarding flight conditions to the crew members and air traffic controllers along with aviation authorities so that they are able to take timely decisions and deciding on what kind of training staff members need to reduce the consequences of such accidents and incidents.

Language: en