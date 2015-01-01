Abstract

The death rate of the two-wheeler is increasing day by day due to accidents. The majority of accidents are due to drunk driving and without wearing helmets. By making helmet mandatory and not allowing drunk and driving we can reduce deaths after accidents. this system proposes a smart flexible helmet for two-wheelers to save them from deaths. The proposed system describes a smart low-cost helmet for two-wheelers with safety features. The helmet includes different sensors such as MQ3 Alcohol sensor, IR Sensor, Vibration sensor SW 420are used& IoT devices such as Arduino nano which is a microchip controller ATmega328 is used. The aim of this project is to describe a prototype system and integrating some different IoTtechnologies and some safety levels for the two-wheelers..



Keywords: Smart Helmet, Internet of Things (IoT), Arduino nano, Alcohol sensor, Vibration sensor.

Language: en