Abstract

To present a hybrid theory of disaster prevention actions and develop a common framework, this study theoretically and systematically reviewed recent research in Japan on actions from three perspectives: definition, multidisciplinarity, and multidimensionality. First, this research validated that the definition of actions on disaster prevention and reduction should be understood in three contexts: responsibility, willingness, and habituation; the diversity of terminology; and the type of measure. Second, the multidisciplinary nature of the approach affirmed that the motivations and approaches could be organized according to the axes of individual and social models and epistemic and design sciences. Third, per the multidimensional nature of theories explaining actions, the applied theories were organized based on the four perspectives: process, motivation, internal experience, and context. Furthermore, it was suggested that there are three critical perspectives: complicity in neoliberalism, invisibility of social inequalities, and bias in reporting desirable results (expert-serving bias). Taking an approach that emphasizes interdisciplinarity and multidimensionality, this study details the background of Japanese research used to employ a theoretical approach to understand individual cognition and demonstrates the need for research to understand the political, cultural, social, and economic environments that support disaster prevention behavior, noting that this is tied to the unique Japanese context of individual will and dependence on the government. This study is significant in that it provides a map for positioning one's research and pointing the way toward future collaboration in the direction showing definition, interdisciplinarity, and multidimensionality are important components in understanding disaster prevention behavior.

