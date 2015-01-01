Abstract

This study quantitatively examines indicators frequently used to estimate community resilience and proposes a method for assessing the validity of indicators used in community resilience measurement. An array of 18 indicators and related measures were identified as being common to existing methodologies. A comprehensive and replicable method that can evaluate the reliability and validity of community resilience indicators was then employed to explore the appropriateness of indicator selection by comparing different sets of measures. Multiple internal consistency test methods, such as Cronbach's alpha, correlation analysis, cluster analysis, and classification tree, were conducted to address varying aspects of community resilience and to estimate commonalities in indicator selections. Structural equation modeling (SEM) provided a system to investigate indicators' validity and overall performance in a hypothetical construct of community resilience predicting a proxy of community resilience outcomes. In exploring internal consistency and external validation of indicators, the importance of conducting validation studies is highlighted. To ensure indicators are ready for use among practitioners and policymakers, the quality of indicators needs to be tested and clearly stated in the context of other indicators and empirical outcomes of community resilience.

