Abstract

Researchers have long sought to understand what drives people to prepare for natural hazards. In this paper, we extend existing theories on protection motivation and decision-making to examine the mediating roles of perceived coping efficacy in disaster preparedness. Drawing on data from a national survey of US households, we analyze multiple preparedness measures including making emergency plans, stockpiling supplies, setting aside financial savings for emergencies, and purchasing disaster insurance in a multi-hazard context. Using path analysis, we find that experiencing a disaster in the past five years increases one's perceived coping efficacy, including self-efficacy in undertaking preparedness measures and perceived efficacy of preparedness. Moreover, heightened self-efficacy is found to increase individuals' propensity to stockpile supplies, make emergency plans, and increase financial savings for emergencies. Perceived response efficacy is positively associated with emergency planning and savings. We also find that recent disaster experience has a direct, positive impact on making emergency plans and purchasing flood insurance. Our findings shed light on the cognitive mechanisms driving disaster preparedness behaviors and enabling factors for different preparedness choices.

