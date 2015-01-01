Abstract

The complex situations and chain effects of urban risk factors have resulted in a focus on improving emergency capability based on the importance of the collaborative governance network. This study constructed an integrated analysis framework to adapt to China's emergency governance situation. This study aimed to contribute to the literature on collaborative emergency governance based on the framework of target capability by exploring the combination of risk warning, organization embedding, information sharing, resource integration, and business function as major influencing factors in the capability of collaborative emergency governance. Through a qualitative comparative analysis based on 50 contingency plans in Shanghai, China, and followup interviews, the study explored the multistructure equivalent causality and equivalent cause-and-effect chain in detail. The findings reveal three configuration paths for the generation of collaborative emergency capability: business-chain resource optimization, precontrol embedded system overlay, and balanced organizational embedding types. This research provides a theoretical reference and practical understanding of using "different routes to the same goal" in urban collaborative emergency governance.

