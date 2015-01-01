Abstract

The fast unfolding of the global COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the homeless sector by triggering tremendous challenges for individuals experiencing homelessness (IEHs) and related service agencies. This quick-response research project qualitatively collected time-sensitive data from the IEHs and service stakeholders (SSs) experiences, challenges, efforts, and suggestions during the first wave of COVID-19 in the two most populated municipalities in the province of Nova Scotia, Canada, namely, Halifax Regional Municipality and Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Through analyzing and synthesizing the standpoints from both IEHs and SSs, this technical note presents recommendations, addressing the practical challenges that IEHs have been confronting during COVID-19 and systemic issues in which homelessness is rooted. These recommendations will assist community-based agencies in improving their emergency response capacity, better serving IEHs in COVID-19 in particular, and supporting other vulnerable and marginalized populations in future extreme events in general.



Practical Applications

COVID-19 has created major challenges for people experiencing homelessness as well as for service organisations working to help. This research project interviewed people experiencing homelessness as well as service providers in the Halifax and Cape Breton Regional Municipalities of Nova Scotia, Canada. They were asked about their experiences during COVID-19, as well as challenges encountered, how they responded, and suggestions for changes needed. This article presents recommendations for changes needed to address both the challenges that people experiencing homelessness faced during COVID-19, as well as other problems of homelessness that have existed for years. These recommendations will assist service organizations to improve the ways they respond to emergencies in order to better serve people experiencing homelessness-not only during COVID-19 but also during other challenging events in the future. The recommendations include: all services working with people experiencing homeless need to work together and advocate for shelter/affordable housing, need to include the voices of people experiencing homelessness in decision-making processes, federal government needs to work with provinces when providing emergency funding supports, and need to ensure that essential information is fully accessible to all vulnerable and marginalized communities.

