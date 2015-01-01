Abstract

Evaluation of dike-break-induced flood risk has been a worldwide concern due to its enormous economic, environmental, and societal importance. The mitigation of flood risk in detention basins is a complex decision making process that could span multiple engineering and scientific disciplines. In this paper, an integrated dike-break-induced flood modeling, analysis, and management framework is proposed. The MIKE21-based numerical approach is first adopted to model the flood routing process in detention basins. With the physical behavior of the flood well understood, physics-informed approaches are proposed to better quantify the dike-break-induced flood risks, e.g., human life, economic and environmental losses, offering valuable information for engineers and policymakers to formulate targeted contingency plans. The Zhuhu detention basin in the Poyang Lake district in China is investigated using the proposed framework. The flood movement in the detention basin is first numerically simulated using the MIKE21-based model. Based on the results, i.e., inundation area, water depth, flow velocity, and arrival time of flood peak, the detention basin is divided into several flood disaster zones. The induced flood risks are then estimated for the different zones. Customized emergency evacuation plans are also formulated for the different flood disaster zones. The study of the Zhuhu detention basin confirms that the proposed framework effectively fuses numerical modeling, physics-informed analysis, and management of flood events, providing an integrated and enhanced decision making process for flood warning and risk mitigation in flood detention basins or at other places.

