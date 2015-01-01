|
Citation
Su X, Yang X, Gao Z, Song D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 191: e107232.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37506407
Abstract
This paper aims to empirically evaluate the ordered and unordered discrete outcome frameworks to approach riders' red-light running (RLR) decisions and compare the differences in influencing factors between riders' risk-taking and opportunistic RLR behaviors. A total of 2057 cyclist samples approaching the intersections during red signals were observed by video in Beijing, China. To better capture the unobserved heterogeneity, apart from the traditional models, three advanced models including the random thresholds random parameters hierarchical ordered logit (RTRPHOL) model, the random parameters logit model with heterogeneity in means and variances (RPLHMV) model, and the correlated random parameters logit model with heterogeneity in means (CRPLHM), are developed.
Language: en
Keywords
Cyclists; Correlated random parameters logit model with heterogeneity-in-means; E-bike riders; Random parameters logit model with heterogeneity in means and variances; Random threshold random parameter hierarchical ordered logit model; Red-light running behavior