Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is limited recent information regarding the impact of interpersonal violence on an individual's non-health-related experiences and attainment, including criminal activity, education, employment, family status, housing, income, quality of life, or wealth. This study aimed to identify publicly available representative data sources to measure the socioeconomic impact of experiencing interpersonal violence in the U.S.



METHODS: In 2022, the authors reviewed data sources indexed in Data.gov, the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research data archive, and the U.S. Census Bureau's Federal Statistical Research Data Center network to identify sources that reported both nonfatal violence exposure and socioeconomic status-or data sources linking opportunities to achieve both measures-over time (i.e., longitudinal/repeated cross-sections) at the individual level. Relevant data sources were characterized in terms of data type (e.g., survey), violence measure type (e.g., intimate partner violence), socioeconomic measure type (e.g., income), data years, and geographic coverage.



RESULTS: Sixteen data sources were identified. Adverse childhood experiences, intimate partner violence, and sexual violence were the most common types of violence faced. Income, education, and family status were the most common socioeconomic measures. Linked administrative data offered the broadest and the most in-depth analytical opportunities.



CONCLUSIONS: Currently, linked administrative data appears to offer the most comprehensive opportunities to examine the long-term impact of violence on individuals' livelihoods. This type of data infrastructure may provide cost-effective research opportunities to better understand the elements of the economic burden of violence and improve targeting of prevention strategies.

Language: en