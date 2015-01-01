Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is currently no format-independent method to determine delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in milligrams for self-report studies.



OBJECTIVES: Validate self-report method for quantifying mg THC from commercially available cannabis products using product labeling, which includes both net weight and product potency.



METHODS: 53 adult cannabis users (24 M, 29F), 21-39 years of age (M = 28.38, SD = 4.15), were instructed to report daily use via a weekly survey for two consecutive weeks, provide product label photographs, abstain from use for 24 h, submit a urine sample and complete the Cannabis Use Disorder Identification Test - Revised (CUDIT-R) and the Marijuana Craving Questionnaire - Short Form (MCQ-SF). Milligrams of THC were determined by multiplying quantity of product used by its THC concentration. Urine was analyzed for the urine metabolite 11-nor-carboxy-THC (THC-COOH) via liquid chromatography mass spectroscopy. THC and THC-COOH values were log10 transformed prior to correlational analyses.



RESULTS: Median daily THC consumption was 102.53 mg (M = 203.68, SD = 268.13). Thirty-three (62%) of the 53 participants reported using two or more formats over the 2-week period. There was a significant positive correlation between log10 THC-COOH and log10 THC mg (r(41) =.59, p < .001), log10 THC mg and MCQ-SF score (r(41) =.59, p < .001), and log10 THC mg dose and CUDIT-R score, (r(41) =.39, p = .010).



CONCLUSION: Our label-based methodology provides consumption information across all modalities of cannabis use in standard units that can be combined across products for calculation of dose. It is a viable and valid method for quantifying mg of THC consumed and can be utilized in any region where cannabis is legal, and labeling is regulated.

