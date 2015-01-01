Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Non-suicidal self-injury disorder (NSSID) is a new diagnosis proposed in DSM-5 with a need of further study, especially in adolescent clinical populations where non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is particularly prevalent. We aimed to study characteristics of NSSID and estimate an optimal cutoff frequency level of NSSI behavior.



METHODS: Data were collected from 103 outpatient adolescents (ages 12-18) with recurrent self-harm behavior.



RESULTS: Adolescents with NSSID reported significantly more frequent NSSI behavior and suicide attempts than adolescents without NSSID. Frequency of NSSI, global functioning, depressive symptoms, number of self-harm methods and anxiety symptoms best discriminated between adolescents with and without NSSID. An optimal cutoff level for a diagnosis of NSSID was found to be ≥15 days with NSSI during the last year, which led to a reduction in the rate of adolescents diagnosed with NSSID from 54% to 46%.



CONCLUSION: This study shows that NSSID is a highly impairing disorder characterized by high risk of multiple NSSI and suicide attempts, decreased functioning and other associated psychiatric disorders. Clinical awareness of these risks are important to ensure early detection and treatment. Future prospective longitudinal studies are needed to further validate the characteristics of the NSSID diagnosis and its clinical utility.

Language: en