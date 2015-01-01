|
Brager-Larsen A, Zeiner P, Mehlum L. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Non-suicidal self-injury disorder (NSSID) is a new diagnosis proposed in DSM-5 with a need of further study, especially in adolescent clinical populations where non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is particularly prevalent. We aimed to study characteristics of NSSID and estimate an optimal cutoff frequency level of NSSI behavior.
adolescent; suicide attempt; Non-suicidal self-injury