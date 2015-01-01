Abstract

Laboratory research in the psychology of witness testimony is often criticized for its lack of ecological validity, including the use of unrealistic artificial stimuli to test memory performance. The purpose of our study is to present a method that can provide an intermediary between laboratory research and field studies or naturalistic experiments that are difficult to control and administer. It uses Video-360° technology and virtual reality (VR) equipment, which cuts subjects off from external stimuli and gives them control over the visual field. This can potentially increase the realism of the eyewitness's experience. To test the method, we conducted an experiment comparing the immersion effect, emotional response, and memory performance between subjects who watched a video presenting a mock crime on a head-mounted display (VR goggles; n = 57) and a screen (n = 50). The results suggest that, compared to those who watched the video on a screen, the VR group had a deeper sense of immersion, that is, of being part of the scene presented. At the same time, they were not distracted or cognitively overloaded by the more complex virtual environment, and remembered just as much detail about the crime as those viewing it on the screen. Additionally, we noted significant differences between subjects in ratings of emotions felt during the video. This may suggest that the two formats evoke different types of discrete emotions. Overall, the results confirm the usefulness of the proposed method in witness research.

