Abstract

Social risk factors are long-term or repeated environmental exposures in childhood and youth that change the brain and may, via epigenetic effects, change gene expression. They thus have the power to initiate or aggravate mental disorders. Because these effects can be mediated via hormonal or immune/inflammatory pathways that differ between men and women, their influence is often sex-specific. The goal of this narrative review is to explore the literature on social risk factors as they affect women with schizophrenia. We searched the PubMed and Scopus databases from 2000 to May 2023 using terms referring to the various social determinants of health in conjunction with "women" and with "schizophrenia". A total of 57 studies fulfilled the inclusion criteria. In the domains of childhood and adult abuse or trauma, victimization, stigma, housing, and socioeconomics, women with schizophrenia showed greater probability than their male peers of suffering negative consequences. Interventions targeting appropriate housing, income support, social and parenting support, protection from abuse, violence, and mothering-directed stigma have, to different degrees, yielded success in reducing stress levels and alleviating the many burdens of schizophrenia in women.

