Abstract

(1) Background: Earthquakes are natural disasters that often result in significant loss of life and property. The objective of this study is to explore the frequency of symptoms associated with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), levels of meaning in life (ML), and perceived social support (SS) among university students in the aftermath of the earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria in 2023. (2) Methods: This study utilizes a cross-sectional correlation design to achieve its objectives among 603 university students from two public universities using an online survey (via Google Forms). The survey was launched one month after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and concluded on 6 April 2023. (3) Results: The results indicate that a total of 158 university students, constituting 26.20% of the sample, reported extreme symptoms of PTSD. The results also indicate that 184 students (30.51), and 140 students (23.22%) reported low levels of ML and SS, respectively. Female students were significantly more vulnerable to experiencing PTSD symptoms, as well as difficulties in finding ML and SS. Finally, results revealed that students who were pursuing postgraduate studies had a greater likelihood of exhibiting symptoms indicative of PTSD. (4) Conclusions: It is recommended that universities provide support services and resources for students experiencing PTSD symptoms.

Language: en