Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against Women (VAW) is a global public health problem; almost one in three global women experienced one form of violence. Violence free environment is the one that everyone cherishes. However, millions of women worldwide suffer from violence. In Ethiopia, VAW is very common and considered a private matter though it has serious consequences for girls and women. Studies pointed out that it varies by workplace, and hence important to assess it among female construction workers in Addis Ababa.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence and factors contributing to gender-based violence on female construction workers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 2021.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design with a multistage cluster sampling technique was used to select 827 study participants and a face-to-face interview was held from February 24 to April 24, 2021. Data entry was done using Epi info-7 and exported to SPSS version 26 for analysis. Both bivariable and multivariable binary logistics regression analysis were employed.



RESULTS: A total of 827 female workers were interviewed in this study. The mean age of the respondents was 24.97 years with SD of ± 5.6. The magnitude of violence against female in the workplace was 70.9% (95% CI: 67.7, 73.9). This study found that females in the age group 15-19 years (AOR = 2.37, 95%CI: 1.26, 4.45), females who live in Addis Ababa for less than 3 years (AOR = 3.02, 95%CI: 1.59, 5.73) and for 3-7 years (AOR = 2.14, 95% CI: 1.14, 4.00) and females who have no formal education (AOR = 3.16, 95%CI: 1.80, 5.54) had higher odds of violence at their workplace.



CONCLUSION: The magnitude of overall VAW among female construction workers in Addis Ababa was high compared to other workplaces. Age and the number of years lived in Addis Ababa were found to be significant factors of violence among female construction workers. Hence, emphasis shall be given for female construction workers in Addis Ababa.

