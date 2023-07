Abstract

Retraction Note: BMC Public Health 9, 241 (2009)



The Editor has retracted this article due to the author's inability to provide documentation of approval from an ethics committee.



Ramesh Adhikari does not agree with this retraction. Jyotsna Tamang has not responded to correspondence from the Editor about this retraction.

Geography and Population Department, Mahendra Ratna Campus, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal



Ramesh Adhikari



Center for Research on Environment Health and Population Activities (CREHPA), Kathmandu, Nepal



Jyotsna Tamang

