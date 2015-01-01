Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Explore the varied pathways between the built environment and children's health. The review begins by describing how the built environment and transport infrastructure relate to conditions that lead to health outcomes. The review examines emissions, noise, and traffic dangers in relation to children's physical, mental, and social health. RECENT FINDINGS: Evidence is increasing for walkable neighborhoods and health-related behavior such as physical activity. However, diverse land uses (often supporting walkability) were also found to increase traffic injuries. Cognitive impacts of motorways on children at schools were found. Finally, the relationships between social activities and built environment are beginning. The built environment's influence on various physical health outcomes is increasingly clear and is often through a transport pathway. However, the links with mental and social health are less developed, though recent findings show significant results. Having accessible child-relevant destinations is an important consideration for children's health.

Language: en