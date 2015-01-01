Abstract

This study sets out to investigate whether the 15-month nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Denmark had an impact on the victim demographics, location of sexual assaults, and relationship between victim and perpetrator in the Western part of Denmark compared to the 15 months prior to the lockdown initiatives. This study is a retrospective study including a total of 596 cases. Cases were identified in the database of the Department of Forensic Medicine Aarhus, including cases labeled "rape," "attempted rape," and "later reported." 315 cases were found between March 11th 2020 and June 10th 2021 (lockdown) and 281 cases were found between December 11th 2018 and March 10th 2020(pre-lockdown). Fewer victims were in the age group 15-24 during lockdown (58.4%) than pre-lockdown (71.7%). Fewer stranger rapes occurred during lockdown (11%) than pre-lockdown (19.7%). During lockdown, more sexual assault occurred at a private site (80.1%) than pre-lockdown (60%); correspondingly, fewer public sexual assaults occurred during lockdown (10.3%) than pre-lockdown (26%). No statistically significant difference was observed regarding police reporting of the assault or alcohol intake in the victim prior to assault. We found an overall change in demographics regarding sexual assaults during the lockdown period indicating the restrictions during the lockdown could have affected the patterns of sexual assault in Denmark.

Language: en