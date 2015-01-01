SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oporia F, Nuwaha F, Kobusingye O, Jagnoor J, Makumbi FE, Isunju JB, Kibira SPS. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/ip-2022-044840

37507211

BACKGROUND: Occupational drowning is a growing public health concern globally. The human cost of fishing is highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Although lifejackets prevent drowning, the majority of boaters in Uganda do not wear them. We developed and validated a peer-to-peer training manual to improve lifejacket wear among occupational boaters on Lake Albert, Uganda.

METHODS: The intervention was developed in three stages. In stage one, we conducted baseline studies to explore and identify aspects of practices that need to change. In stage two, we held a stakeholder workshop to identify relevant interventions following the intervention functions of the behaviour change wheel (BCW). In stage three, we developed the content and identified its implementation strategies. We validated the intervention package using the Content Validity Index for each item (I-CVI) and scale (S-CVI/Ave).

RESULTS: Seven interventions were identified and proposed by stakeholders. Training and sensitisation by peers were unanimously preferred. The lowest I-CVI for the content was 86%, with an S-CVI/Ave of 98%. This indicates that the intervention package was highly relevant to the target community.

CONCLUSION: The stakeholder workshop enabled a participatory approach to identify the most appropriate intervention. All the proposed interventions fell under one of the intervention functions of the BCW. The intervention should be evaluated for its effectiveness in improving lifejacket wear among occupational boaters.


Language: en

Health Education; Drowning; Training; Implementation / Translation; Uptake/Adherence

